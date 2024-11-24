PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Old Republic International by 161.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Old Republic International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $38.65.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.