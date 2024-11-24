PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH opened at $33.88 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

