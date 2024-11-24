PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

