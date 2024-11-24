PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,300 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $156.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.18.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

