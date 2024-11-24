B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $809,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,538 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,434,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,906.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,902 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,599 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $663,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,436,386.24. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. This trade represents a 18.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,091 shares of company stock valued at $50,033,426. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $304.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.16. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $341.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.