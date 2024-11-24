Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.52.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.