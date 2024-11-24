B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $736,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This represents a 37.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $487.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

