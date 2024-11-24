B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 4,312 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,312 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 4.2 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $210.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.72 and its 200-day moving average is $210.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

