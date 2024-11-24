B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $767,000 in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSM. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Insmed by 15,915.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at about $35,322,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,150. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,559.28. This represents a 11.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

