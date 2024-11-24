Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 323,860.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 15.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE GWRE opened at $202.82 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $202.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,534.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,523,889.92. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $266,922.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 189,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,420,684.92. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,116,179. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWRE. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.69.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

