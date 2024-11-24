Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. MKA Charitable Fund increased its holdings in Airbnb by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. MKA Charitable Fund now owns 2,015,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,632,000 after purchasing an additional 296,153 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 5.8% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,923,000 after purchasing an additional 92,780 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,150,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,431,000 after buying an additional 86,502 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.97.

Airbnb Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.70. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 195,844 shares in the company, valued at $23,501,280. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 641,094 shares of company stock valued at $81,077,447. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

