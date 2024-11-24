Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Cut by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 268,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,824,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15,187,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 151,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 151,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 75,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $27.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

