B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in FTI Consulting by 593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $201.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.66. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.93 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.12.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

