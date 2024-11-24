Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,661 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 18.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $247,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Exelon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.71 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

