Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCZ opened at $62.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.21 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

