Caprock Group LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,393,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,070,000 after purchasing an additional 490,613 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 194,354 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2,658.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 175,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.78.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $108.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $109.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

