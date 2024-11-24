Caprock Group LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.2 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

