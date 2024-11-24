B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $937,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 59,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Vipshop by 68.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 148,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vipshop by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 843,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 842,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

