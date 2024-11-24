B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $1.17 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Teradyne by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,199 shares of company stock worth $1,080,634. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $108.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.63.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

