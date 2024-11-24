13,976 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BST. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3,329.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,420,000 after purchasing an additional 535,334 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,008.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 141,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 70,885 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000.

BST stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

