B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,115,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 27.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 9.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 192,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

DVA opened at $165.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.26 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,243.86. This trade represents a 36.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,161. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVA. Bank of America upped their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.