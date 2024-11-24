Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,109 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 128,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 47,748 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 80.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,185 shares of company stock worth $10,074,936 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.9 %

VRT opened at $140.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $145.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

