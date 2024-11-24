Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 0.4 %

AIZ stock opened at $226.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $227.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.13 and a 200 day moving average of $184.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,240.44. The trade was a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

