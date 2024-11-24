Caprock Group LLC Sells 416 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,835,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,008,000 after purchasing an additional 136,290 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 277.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hexcel by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,829,000 after purchasing an additional 103,679 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 12.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 307.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 814,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

