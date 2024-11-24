Pathstone Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 93,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,210,000 after purchasing an additional 202,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $60.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

About Cameco



Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

