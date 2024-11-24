21,116 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,960.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 8,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

