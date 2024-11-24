IDEXX Laboratories Announces CFO Transition

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, recently disclosed significant changes in its executive leadership. On November 20, 2024, Brian P. McKeon, the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of IDEXX Laboratories, announced his decision to retire from the company effective June 1, 2025. McKeon has been a pivotal figure within IDEXX, serving in various capacities, including as a member of the Board of Directors.

With McKeon’s impending retirement, IDEXX Laboratories has taken steps to ensure a smooth transition in leadership. Effective March 1, 2025, Mr. McKeon will step down from his current roles, and Andrew Emerson, the Senior Vice President of Corporate and Companion Animal Group Finance, will assume the positions of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of IDEXX Laboratories.

Emerson, aged 41, brings extensive financial experience to his new role. Having joined IDEXX in November 2015, he has played a crucial role in the company’s financial landscape, overseeing various financial aspects crucial to IDEXX’s growth. Before joining IDEXX, Emerson held key financial roles at Medtronic plc and Covidien plc. IDEXX expressed confidence in Emerson’s ability to lead the finance organization and drive the company’s future growth and profitability.

As per the disclosed terms, Andrew Emerson’s appointment as the CFO-elect of IDEXX comes with a competitive compensation package. He is set to receive an annual base salary of $550,000 along with participation in the company’s Executive Incentive Plan. Additionally, Emerson will be eligible for equity awards under the Company’s 2018 Stock Incentive Plan and will have access to change in control benefits.

In response to these changes, IDEXX issued a press release on November 21, 2024, confirming the CFO transition. The company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jay Mazelsky, elaborated on Emerson’s qualifications and expressed gratitude for Brian McKeon’s longstanding contributions to IDEXX Laboratories.

The press release reiterated IDEXX’s commitment to its 2024 full year guidance, emphasizing the company’s strategic direction and commitment to creating long-term value. IDEXX expressed confidence in Emerson’s ability to continue driving the company’s success in the years to come.

Investors and stakeholders will be closely monitoring the transition as IDEXX prepares for a new chapter under Andrew Emerson’s leadership.

