Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,435 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,979 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 488.9% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SXC. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SXC stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $490.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

About SunCoke Energy

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

