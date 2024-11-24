XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $12.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XPEV. Macquarie upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.80. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in XPeng by 122.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 2,615.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

