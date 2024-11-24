Caprock Group LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 24,403 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 111,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSE stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $258.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.