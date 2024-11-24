Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 300,758 Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 300,758 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,373,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 504,854 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $877,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $598,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 190,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,656 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:NCZ opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Increases Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 44.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

