Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 211.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 396.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 522,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Tetra Tech by 386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 50,311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 372.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 113,934 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 434.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 88,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 72,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,936. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Several research firms have commented on TTEK. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

