Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RSG opened at $216.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.93. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.10 and a 52 week high of $216.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. CIBC increased their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

