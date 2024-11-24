2,491 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $187.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average is $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $139.64 and a 52 week high of $197.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $3.7626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $15.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

