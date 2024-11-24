Pathstone Holdings LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 446.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,613,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 228,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $115.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.14.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

