Pathstone Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTE. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.47. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $58.46 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

