Caprock Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,045 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 232.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is -22.15%.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Jackson Financial news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,605.99. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

