LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 773,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,140,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 4,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.45 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

