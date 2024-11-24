SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of SJW Group worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in SJW Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SJW. StockNews.com downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

SJW Group Stock Performance

SJW Group stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.