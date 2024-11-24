The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 218.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $168.16 and a 12-month high of $211.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hershey from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

