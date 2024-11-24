Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 32,579 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 525.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

