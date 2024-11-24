Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

