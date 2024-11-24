Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,294 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 17.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,162,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 75,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $26,739,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,970,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,024,589.98. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,445.09. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,256 shares of company stock valued at $131,338,820. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.83.

Get Our Latest Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.9 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $636.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.58 and a 200-day moving average of $368.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.28 and a twelve month high of $641.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 164.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.