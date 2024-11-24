Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 727 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,224,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,467,000 after buying an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,857,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 22.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 608,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after buying an additional 112,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 546,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

UFP Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $133.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.31. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.49 and a 52-week high of $139.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

