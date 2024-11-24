Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,171 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Innoviva worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 38,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $19.15 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

