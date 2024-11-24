Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTWG. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,461.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 114,884 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $226.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.70 and a 200 day moving average of $200.65. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $162.25 and a 52 week high of $229.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

