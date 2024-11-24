Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys Shares of 109,741 Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 109,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,271,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after buying an additional 197,988 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 39.4% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,609,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,101,000 after buying an additional 737,883 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth about $13,188,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 891,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 45,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $7.04 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LILAK. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (up previously from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

