Commerce Bank Purchases 12,783 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $28.49 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

