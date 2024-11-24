Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 142,600 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 200.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,679,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,752 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 37,928,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888,099 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 77.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 74.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,753,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 426.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,985,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,969 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITUB shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

