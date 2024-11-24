Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,764 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in First Bank were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 1,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRBA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of First Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $289.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94. First Bank has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.96 million. First Bank had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

First Bank Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

